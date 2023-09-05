GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In recent weeks, the community of Great Falls has seen an uptick in what the Great Falls Police Department considers divisive literature being placed around town.
White Lives Matter stickers have been being placed on street signs, utility boxes, and art installments throughout the downtown and surrounding areas.
While citizens are working to remove them when they see them, there is a community wide clean up day that is being organized.
According to the Facebook event page, the White Lives Matter group posted around 200 stickers; on top of the stickers, the organizer of the event, Jasmine Taylor, says:
"I would just emphasize that this is a Neo-Nazi group. They are painting pictures of Hitler in public parks. The city needs to take this issue seriously and the community needs to respond appropriately. Their goal is to make people feel unsafe, and we can't allow that."
I reached out to GFPD and they tell NonStop Local they haven't recieved any recent complaints, sending us this statement:
"The Great Falls Police Department has not recently taken any complaints in regard to divisive literature or signs being put up in Great Falls. However, we did take some complaints about divisive literature being distributed earlier this summer. Often times with this type of literature the message isn’t considered illegal. However, placing stickers on signs or utility boxes may constitute criminal mischief if the structure is damaged in any way. It is also important to know that persons cannot trespass on private property to put up any message or sticker without the property owners consent. Although we may not be able to take any enforcement action in situations such as this the public is always allowed to report activity they believe to be suspicious."
In response to the vandalism, the community clean up day will remove any remaining stickers and they are going to chalk the sidewalks downtown with positive messages.
It's all happening Sunday, September 10th; they will begin by assigning teams to specific streets to locate any remaining stickers and clean up any litter we find while out.
After the cleanup the community plans to meet on the 100 block of Central to create chalk art down Central Avenue.
If you would like to donate supplies for the community cleanup event, you can drop donations off at First United Methodist Church, Monday - Thursday from 10am - 2pm; According to the Facebook event, they can accept gloves, Good Off Graffiti remover (available at Ace's Hardware), trash bags, paint scrapers, and chalk.
