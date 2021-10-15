GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Community leaders and ranchers from Cascade County met with Senator Jon Tester in Great Falls to discuss the American Beef Labeling Act.
According to South Dakota Senator John Thune (R-S.D.), the American Beef Labeling Act, legislation that would reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef.
The legislation would require the U.S. Trade Representative, in consultation with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, to develop a World Trade Organization-compliant means of reinstating MCOOL for beef within one year of enactment.
“Montana beef is a cut above the rest, and folks deserve to know if their beef was raised in the United States before they buy it,” said Tester. “Beef raised in the U-S-A faces the strictest standards to ensure the highest quality of meat. My bipartisan legislation will level the playing field for Montana's family farmers and ranchers and guarantee American families the choice of the highest quality beef by making sure they know where their food is coming from.”
The American Beef Labeling Act is also sponsored by Senators John Thune (R-S.D.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).