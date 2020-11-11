Community Paramedicine program Expands with support of Alluvion Health

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Community Para-medicine program continues to expand, and now it's benefiting responders and patients in a whole new way.
Great Falls Emergency Services says this program is a trained, licensed service that offers non-emergency resources for patients all around town.
The goal is to limit emergent responses and provide optional resources such as housing service, medication, or a ref feral to a councilor.
The program focuses on patients who suffer from asthma, diabetes, or heart failure.
Before this program was in place, a 911 ambulance was used for their service, but Peter Tyler, Community Paramedic Coordinator, says there were limitations with that method.
"We're really limited by the 911 ambulance because they can pretty much transfer to one location by state rules, and that's the emergency rules”, says Tyler.
Thanks to a partnership suicide prevention grant with Alluvion Health, the GFES can provide these resources which in the long run can give patients the specific treatment they need.
"We're trying to screen people for depression. That’s one of the goals of the grant, and then we're using that depression screen as kind of a trigger to reevaluate those people."
Not only does it benefit the patients, but Tyler says it also benefits different agencies around town.
"Community and inter-agency involvement, building relationships between agencies that have never historically worked together. We’re now suddenly a bridge and a go-between for a lot of these agencies.
Peter Tyler is the designated community paramedic and will help coordinate these services.