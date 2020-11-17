Community responds to COVID-19 restriction updates

GREAT FALLS- With new COVID-19 restrictions announced, some people are beginning to ask the question, Is this the right move for Montana?
When it came to restrictions on restaurants, businesses, and other establishments arguments were shown on both sides of the decision. When it came to the expansion of mask mandates, many people around town were on board.
Great Falls resident Lisa Tueber, believes expanding mask requirements to all counties is much needed.
“I believe the mask, that's good. Everyone should wear one when they leave their home”, says Tueber.
When talking about restrictions on many establishments, she felt it was a bit much.
“Businesses are already hurting and I think it would just crumble them and that would be really bad.”
Even though restrictions were put in place at restaurants and small business months ago, one local manager says he's not surprised about the updated changes at all.
“Honestly I had anticipated this move might happen, so I’m not surprised by it. I’m glad our Governor is one of the Governors in the country who takes steps to protect Montana communities”, says Luke Downes, Pub Manager of The Celtic Cowboy Pub and Restaurant.
While these restrictions come with downfalls, some people believe these steps have to be taken, no matter the cost.
"If these restrictions have to be placed, they have to be placed for the good of all. Because someone is inconvenienced a little bit by it? They're going to have to just suck it up and take it”, says Great Falls resident Robert Light.
To support businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, the Governor announced he will be providing another Business Stabilization Grant.