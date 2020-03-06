In tonight's Community Spotlight, Marcus Collins and Jim McCormick stopped by the KFBB studios to wrap up this year's Week of Compassion and Fast in Great Falls.
The week, which runs March 1st-7th, is meant to promote unity and be the change you're looking to see in your community.
People are encouraged to show compassion and skip some of the unnecessary extravagances, such as eating out or getting an extra coffee. Instead, donate that money to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
You can do so in person at the Great Falls City Hall, Stockman Bank, or Rescue Mission. You can also do so online here.