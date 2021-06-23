Competition grows in race for mayor

GREAT FALLS- After completing three terms Mayor Bob Kelly has some competition for the upcoming city election.
For a while, the mayor seating was completely uncontested but now we've got one candidate who is stepping up, and after working alongside Mayor Kelly for years this man says he’s ready to go for something bigger.
Fred Burow, who served two terms as a city commissioner before dropping out of reelection in 2017 joins the race for mayor.
Burow is the only other candidate facing incumbent Bob Kelly, who is seeking his fourth term.
After taking a few years off for personal reasons, Burow says he's finally ready to get back to serving the community.
"The idea of being here is to work to improve the community and make things better for people in the community, is at least my philosophy. And anything I can do to help make this community a better place for everybody to live I’m all in favor of," said Burow.
With the opportunity to work for the city once again, Burow says there is one thing he would like to see moving forward.
"Yes, new businesses coming in are always great and welcome but I think we need to maintain and help as much as we can for the existing things that we already have."
Beyond the race for mayor, this election will have 45 neighborhood council seats and two commission seats on the ballot, right now there are eight candidates for city commissioner.