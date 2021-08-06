GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you think of the fair, you typically think of funnel cakes, the Ferris wheel, or even 4-H livestock shows and auctions.
But there are actually 21 different competitive exhibits at the fair not involved with 4-H.
One of the competitive exhibits is photography, where people from around Montana can showcase their skills behind the camera.
In the photography exhibit, you'll see photos spread across the room from 4 different divisions with 4 different categories and a digital show.
"In each category, like wild birds, for example, there will be one 1st place, one 2nd, place, one 3rd place ribbon and then as many honorable mentions as the judges deem necessary," said Debbie Clapshaw.
Debbie Clapshaw is a local school teacher in Great Falls and is also a member of the Great Falls Camera Club.
Winning entries can get ribbons, premium monies, and special sponsor awards.
The public also has a chance to vote for their favorites.
"Next to the name of all the photographers there is a number and you can pick your favorite picture and then you vote on it and each day a different person wins the people's choice awards. So, it's just another way for somebody to get a ribbon," said Clapshaw.
While they don't specifically sell their photos at the fair, some photographers do sell their work.
Clapshaw says these exhibits are important and it's all about perspective.
"It's a way to see the world through someone else's eye's - they go out and see something in the world or in nature or in the city and they find it interesting and they find an interesting way to show it to other people and it's just always good to see something through someone else's perspective," said Clapshaw.
You don't need to be a part of the club to join in on the photography fun, it's open to everyone from youth to senior citizens.
"It's fun, some of my students will come through and they like to see my pictures because I share them with them throughout the school year when I go out and take pictures and I share my work on Facebook. And so it is, just fun for people to come and just enjoy the same thing I enjoy," said Clapshaw.