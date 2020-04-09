'Complete Count Committee' urges Cascade County citizens to fill out 2020 Census form

GREAT FALLS- We’ve seen businesses slowing down in response to this global pandemic, and now city leaders are concerned about a slowdown in census activity which means Montana could lose thousands of dollars in aid.
The city’s census workers are currently on leave, meaning census forms will not be delivered to houses in rural areas at this time.
Luckily for the Cascade region, the Complete Count Committee is already at a good pace, sitting at 46.8% of self-responses.
City Commissioner, Owen Robinson, says their goal is to make sure they hit 100%, but that goal cannot be met without putting in a little effort.
“We’re really concerned about not sitting back and hoping that the census can be taken care of without our help, so we’re pushing very hard to get the word out,” Robinson says.
Right now, the census date has been extended to mid-August to give people time to fill out their forms.
If you have not received a letter in the mail you can fill it out online here.
Click the green box with the word “Respond”…click “start Questionnaire”.