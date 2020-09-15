Concerns arise over the 'mask policy' in local businesses

GREAT FALLS- People are raising concerns after many customers claimed business owners are not complying with the mask policy in their stores.
One of the most frequently asked questions is “Do employees need to wear a mask”, and the answer is yes.
Based on the governor mandates employees that are public-facing are required to wear a mask.
There are circumstances in which an employee would not have to wear a mask, and that is if no one is around the workspace or if there is a certain barrier built that protects the employee from the customer.
If a business owner runs into someone who says they cannot wear a mask because of a medical condition, then that business would have to accommodate to that individual's disability, whether that’s providing a face shield for the customer, offering curbside pick-up, or offering service through telephone or online.
If accommodations cannot be met and the customer is unable to comply with the health rules, owners do have the right to ask them to leave.
Children under five years old also fall into the category for those who are not required to wear a mask.
If you have any questions regarding the mask policy in your area you are asked to reach out to your county health department for details.