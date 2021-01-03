CONRAD - The Conrad Police Department is asking for help in locating the person who stole a truck and severely damaged it.
A pickup truck was stolen early Saturday morning and taken from Wisconsin Street and was reportedly driven around the east end of the county the Conrad Police Department says.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Conrad Police Department.
We need some help. And it's not a dog this time;) This pickup was stolen early Saturday morning and taken on a joyride....Posted by Conrad MT Police Department on Sunday, January 3, 2021