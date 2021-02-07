...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Cascade and Southern Rocky Mountain Front.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 2 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on
young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local
Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Cascade and Southern Rocky Mountain Front.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 2 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on
young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local
Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&