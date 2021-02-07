Back to school traffic reminders

CONRAD - Conrad Public School buses will not be running normal routes Monday, Feb. 8.

Conrad Public Schools posted to their Facebook saying the bus routes will not be running normal routes Monday, but school will be in session.

“Please keep in mind that this next week will be cold and to dress your children in warm gear,” Conrad Public Schools wrote.

Posted by Conrad Public Schools on Sunday, February 7, 2021

