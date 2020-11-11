CONRAD- Conrad Public School staff and students part of grades 9 through 12 are moving to remote learning Thursday while the other K through 8 schools will remain open.
The change is due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Conrad High School along with subsequent close contacts according to a release from Conrad Public Schools.
Remote learning will start Thursday, November 12, and go through Thanksgiving break. CPS says they plan on returning to in-person instruction on Monday, November 30.
All 9-12th grade students will attend remote classes during regular school hours starting Thursday morning at 8:20 am and the regular bell schedule will be followed.
