PONDERA COUNTY, Mont. - As the 2021 rodeo season kicks off across Montana, cowboys saddled up for good causes in Conrad as part of the town’s 81st Whoop Up event.

With the gorgeous sunny weather and music, you could feel excitement in the air as people come together from across the Treasure State for one last day of celebrations.

The crowds cheered on as competitors hit the dirt, fighting for points in a series of tie downs, roping and riding competitions.

“It’s just a really good way for the community to get together and enjoy the outdoors,” said Julie Orcutt, a local who came to watch with her grandkids Hunter and Weston. “I think everybody is just really excited to get back out.”

But even exciting shows don’t go exactly as planned sometimes. When that happens, Funny Man Zane Derishinsky keeps the ball rolling, launching and throwing free t-shirts to the crowd in one instance.

“What I enjoy the most is getting a good reaction out of the crowd,” he said. “Just getting to see the smile on everybody’s faces, I’ve always enjoyed that.”

As someone who’s been clowning around on rodeo grounds since 2007, Derishinsky says the event is his way of giving folks a good time. This is especially the case now after 2020 brought a year of shutdowns and uncertainty for many.

“Everybody’s spirits were down a little bit. [The rodeo] just makes everybody forget about what they do for day-to-day life and get out and enjoy one another’s company,” said the Funny Man.

Plus, with Saturday’s theme of Turning Their Hill Pink, rodeo watchers and organizers wore the color to raise awareness of the local cancer foundation.

“I just think it’s good to raise awareness to any particular thing, whether it’s cancer or yesterday it was CASA,” said Dan Majerus, a rodeo chairperson for the Lions Club in Conrad. “It’s just nice to get us all to think about of the things outside our lives that’s bigger than us.”

Money from the day’s raffle ticket sales will go towards the foundation, continuing their annual tradition of helping local services.

They’re wrapping up celebrations in the evening, but Majerus says you should explore your local community, and see what it has to offer.