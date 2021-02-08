Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Cascade. * WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&