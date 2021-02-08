Keystone XL Pipline

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - 

This comes as a Keystone pipeline progression bill is making it's way through the Senate. The hotly disputed project was put on hold a few weeks ago on the first day President Biden took office, citing economic and environmental values that do not align with the administration's values.
 
Montana leaders including Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester, and Representative Matt Rosendale have opposed the President's move because they're concerned about job loss and financial impacts but critics say the outdoor recreation economy is strong enough without the pipeline.
 
Aside from several environmental concerns and worries about water contamination on the Fort Peck Reservation, Montana conservationists predict a potentially unstable outdoor recreation economy if the pipeline continues.
 
Senator Daines' office says rural Montana could lose nearly $80 million per year without the pipeline, but according to a conservation expert, public lands bring in plenty of money and that shouldn't be a major concern.
 
"That outdoor recreation economy does 71,000 jobs here and $7 billion annually. That's put at risk if we move forward with things like Keystone XL Pipeline. Yes, there are jobs at stake but if you put that back in play, then you're also putting all these jobs that have long term sustainability at risk and also mean a lot to our economy," said Whitney Tawney, Executive Director of Montana Conservation Voters.
 
She explained how hundreds of temporary pipeline jobs could yield permanent and detrimental environmental effects.
 

Tags

News For You