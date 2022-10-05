GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When planning your next drive through US Highway 89 and 87 along Armington Junction, you might have to add some time to your trip as construction has people moving slow on the gravel roads.
The construction started back in April and has people following a pilot car which keeps them driving at a safe speed anywhere between 15 and 20 miles an hour.
The project is looking to reconstruct 3.5 miles of road on US 87 which will widen lanes starting from the Belt Creek Bridge, add a roundabout at Armington Junction and a new culvert over Neil Creek and Frenchman's Coulee.
The need for an increase of lanes on the road as well as a roundabout is high, with the goal being a safer junction that is easy to navigate and traverse.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), with the heavy construction that is needed to complete the project, the money required to finance the work from start to finish is approximately $19.4 million.
While no one likes having to wait, MDT says with obvious distractions on the road, being alert and cautious is key to smooth driving.
"The safety of the traveling public and our workers and the contractors workers on the project is a top priority so pay attention to posted speed limits through the project, avoid distracted driving and slow down and just pay attention while moving through the project," said Rich Hibl, a construction engineer at MDT.
The work being done is loud and while it is a lengthy process, construction hopes to be finished by late November with a few minor touches being added "down the road".
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.