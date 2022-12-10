BELT, Mont. - Construction has paused for the season at Armington Junction.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting paused construction on Friday, and crews will return in the spring to lay the second “lift” or layer of asphalt on the roadway north of the new Belt Creek bridge and seal and cover (chip seal) the entire project.
“We are grateful to the public for their patience on this project. I appreciate the Riverside Contracting crews who have been working nights and weekends to get the project paved before winter,” MDT Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter said.
Russ Gaub, Engineering Project Manager at Riverside Contracting, stated, “We appreciate the public’s understanding this fall. The project was delayed by inclement weather and our choice to help our neighbors along the Yellowstone River with flood mitigation.” Gaub added, “We look forward to finishing the project in the spring.”
