GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Construction is well underway for the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center.
In the last city commission meeting on July 5, the commission approved a second change order to Swank Enterprises in the amount of a $91,029.58, and authorize or not authorize the City Manager to execute the change order documents and an amendment to Professional Services Agreement with LPW Architects in the amount of a $56,450 for additional work items relating to storm water management and certain compaction and materials testing services, and authorize not authorize the City Manager to execute the amendment documents.
"You know it's a $20 mil. project, there are going to be a some change orders, you can't catch everything with all the details on that. But most of these are fairly minimal. The largest one was the plan review fee," said Steve Herrig, director of Parks and Recreation.
The plan review fee is something the contractor mistakenly paid as the city typically holds all fee's until the permit goes out and then pays them; so the city has to reimburse that money.
Other changes include permit review, structural and plumbing revisions, architectural, plumbing and mechanical changes, steel joist changes at the gym, increase second floor beam size, and replacing 659 cubic yards of structural fill with three-quarter inch washed gravel under the pools.
"A couple other change reviews that came up through permitting was the fire lane, which called for addition asphalt and painting," said Herrig.
The $20 million project was already a little over budget and Herrig says they partnered with a company out of Bozeman to start a fundraising and sponsorship campaign.
The 45,000 sq. feet project will include recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms all located at Lions Park.
Herrig says they are on track and hope to have walls up by this winter to start construction on the inside and are on track to finish construction by spring of 2024 or sooner.
