GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a piece of the civic center fell to the ground a few years back, the city of Great Falls knew they had to update the building and preserve the historic presence of the building.
While it seems like construction has been going on forever, there is light at the end of the construction tunnel.
The project is set to finish up in August of 2023.
On top of making the building safe again, the project is also preserving the iconic piece of architecture in the heart of Great Falls.
In April 2021, city commissioners approved the project of $5.71 million.
Crews are replacing the panels on the façade, they're replacing the entire roof, and they're repairing the classic stairway in front of the building.
"We're in, what I would call, the 2/3rd stage of the project. Work is progressing really well... Work is occurring every day. As people who work in the building and visit this building know, we hear them every day. But they're out there working on the roof and working on the panels as we speak," said Tom Micuda, deputy director of planning and community development for the city of Great Falls.
While crews are working tirelessly to get the construction done, the reason the completion date is pushed back is because crews are taking a short winter break from January 19th through early March because of the winter weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.