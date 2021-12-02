GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Some roads will be temporarily closed as the Phillips 66 Company has a contract with AECOM for abandoning four groundwater monitoring wells.
The City of Great Falls says construction will have the southbound lane on 52nd St. N temporarily closed. Work will impact 52nd St. N between River Dr. N and 18th Ave. N.
A contractor will be working in the area between Dec. 6 and Dec. 10.
While work is being done, the south lane will be narrowed down to one lane.
Local access will be provided during construction.
Barricades and signals will be set up to re-route traffic.
For more information about the abandoning monitoring wells project and traffic control plan you can contact Jennifer Evans, Project Manager at (406) 652-7481.