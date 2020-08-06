Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWING INCREASED LIGHTNING ACTIVITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 16 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 70S NEAR 80 AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * LIGHTNING...THUNDERSTORMS AND ASSOCIATED LIGHTNING WILL BE NUMEROUS THROUGH THIS EVENING. STORMS WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY LOCALIZED WETTING RAIN BUT MAY ALSO PRODUCE STRONG OUTFLOW WIND GUSTS THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING ACTIVITY TODAY COULD LEAD TO NEW FIRE STARTS WITH SOME EMERGING IN DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY. ANY FIRE STARTS MAY RAPIDLY SPREAD IN DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTH CENTRAL TETON AND WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 827 PM MDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 15 MILES SOUTHWEST OF AUGUSTA TO NEAR WOLF CREEK. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS UP TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AUGUSTA, BOWMANS CORNER, TOWER ROCK STATE PARK, PISHKUN RESERVOIR, CRAIG, NILAN RESERVOIR, BEAN LAKE AND SIMMS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 229 AND 251. HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 98 AND 127. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.