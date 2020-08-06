CASCADE COUNTY - With less than a month before the next school year, Great Falls Public Schools released another update on what families can expect for the upcoming school year.
The district’s coming together with the Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) to provide contact tracing in school environments, keeping track of confirmed cases, to contain a potential spread.
"A lot of parents are asking, and teachers, what if my child's teacher comes down with COVID or what if another classmate has COVID," said GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore in a Thursday Facebook livestream.
GFPS and the CCHD have been working hard for a plan in the event this pops up. If it does, students or teachers who test positive for the virus must quarantine themselves, as well as anyone who they came into close contact with. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the whole class.
“Within a classroom that’s probably going to be the children that are seated next to somebody,” said CCHD Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner, “Otherwise most of those kids are going to be outside that six foot range.”
From there, the health department interviews confirmed cases, and gathers activity data, to find out who they’ve come across two days before showing symptoms or two days before going in for a test.
“This is the same kind of contact tracing that we use for other communicable diseases,” explained Gardner.
This joins other measures, like mandatory mask-wearing and blocked out scheduling, all in an effort to contain group sizes and minimize movement throughout the schools.
“We’re kind of building our plans of reopening to help us identify where teachers and students are going,” said GFPS Lead Nurse Erica Harp during the livestream.
After working with the district in getting school off the ground, Gardner has this to say about GFPS’s preparations:
“I really commend them on all the efforts that they put in,” said Gardner.
In the worst case scenario, Gardner says any future class or school closures depends on the number of COVID cases across the district and county, as plans head to the board Monday for approval.