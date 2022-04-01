GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We have been following along as the Great Falls community is torn over what to do with the growing homeless population in the downtown area
In December, we reported on a church in the Electric City that was allowing homeless people to stay on their property.
First United Methodist Church pastor, Rev. Jeff Wakeley said at the time, “This is what we do. This is our business as the church. We do for the least of them, our brothers, as Jesus commands us to do. We are doing God's work. And what's important to God are people.”
Many were divided over the decision.
Midtown Motel and Perkins owner, Peggy Ohare Becker said that with the encampment, there were problems with drinking, yelling and screaming that has, at times, become physical.
In February, at the Great Falls City Commission meeting, citizens spoke to commissioners and the mayor about this issue.
Those who spoke had differing opinions, with some in support of what the church is doing, and some saying it is enabling drug and alcohol addictions.
We recently sat down with senior Great Falls Police Officer, Jacob Smith who addressed some of the community’s concerns regarding how law enforcement is handling issues with the homeless population.
Smith said that when people call to report something, they are either gone when they get there or they don't want to go on the record.
"If we don't have a name or a witness, then we don't really have somebody that observed the crime. And if we don't have somebody that observed the crime, it's kind of hard to say we have a crime that took place," said Smith.
Great Falls police are saying that if you witness a crime and you want it handled appropriately, you need to leave your name and contact information with them so they can investigate it.
