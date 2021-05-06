Controlled burn causing visible smoke from Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A controlled burn is causing a large plume of smoke that is visible northwest of Great Falls.
Ray with the Black Eagle Fire Department tells Montana Right Now the controlled burn is near Fort Benton Lake.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A controlled burn is causing a large plume of smoke that is visible northwest of Great Falls.
Ray with the Black Eagle Fire Department tells Montana Right Now the controlled burn is near Fort Benton Lake.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.