GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tensions continue to grow between residents and businesses over the downtown homeless population in Great Falls.
Right now, the First Methodist Church of Great Falls is allowing homeless people to stay on their property.
Tuesday night, at the Great Falls city commission meeting, citizens lined up and spoke to commissioners and the mayor about this issue for over 30 minutes.
There are people who support what the First Methodist Church of Great Falls is doing and others who think it's enabling drug and alcohol addictions.
"I think we've reached the point now where we have to understand the situation down there isn't helping anybody. It's not helping the people he's reporting to help, it's just enabling folks down there. It's certainly not helping businesses in the area," said city commissioner, Rick Tryon.
At night, there is anywhere from 6 to 30 people staying on church property.
"I don't feel threatened... those are people that I care about a lot," said another man at the commission meeting.
The rate of homelessness in Montana has been increasing for years, according to state data, with roughly 1,545 homeless people in the state.
Reverend Jeff Wakeley says there are simply responding to that need.
"We're trying to do our best to minister, to be the church. To minister to the people in need. To help the community. the whole community," said Wakeley, pastor of the church.
I sat down with Jeff and his dog George to learn his story.
He's been on the streets for about three years now and tells me he understands why people think the way they do.
"I know why we get a bad name. Because they're dirty, they don't clean after themselves, they catcall people, they're walking around waving bottles of booze. But not all of us are like that. There's a bunch of us that are truly homeless and we're trying to get our feet back on the ground but we don't have the resources to do it. Like me and George. I told pastor, if he could put those cots up downstairs, just give a guy a place to sleep - they would choose to sleep for four to six hours, and that would be four to six hours less that they drink," said Jeffrey Dwayne Falk.
Right now, Tryon says there are two things the city can do... First, they can enforce public nuisance laws by finding the church and secondly they can appropriate money to help if someone brings them a plan.
"I think both of those things are probably going to happen... I think we're already in the process of looking at what it look like to enforce the public nuisance ordinances and we've already got sort of started down that road here," said Tryon.
"We are the church. We are going to continue to do what we can as we go. But we're going to do it better. We're learning as we go," said Wakely.
Community leaders met again at 6:30 P.M. at the church on February 16 to talk more about a homeless task force and looking for both short term and more permanent solutions.
"Pastor Jeff, he's the last hope. He understands because there's some of us that are just stuck in the rut. There's some of us who can't get out of it because there's not a lot of options. He's stepped up for us finally. He started speaking on our behalf and fighting for us," said Falk.
