Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of blowing and drifting snow could develop Thursday morning prior to temperatures warming above freezing. Significant reductions in visibility and partial lane blockages are possible in areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&