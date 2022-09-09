UPDATE, SEPT. 9
Cooler weather has helped keep the Eagle Creek Fire from growing, the Chippewa Cree Tribe Natural Resource Department said Friday.
As of Friday, the fire is around 60% contained and air operations will continue throughout the day.
Many spots are reported to be burning in the fire’s perimeter and a Type 3 team is on scene along with several firefighting crews going to the site in the afternoon to help with continued suppression efforts.
Two hotshot crews are also on the fire along with Helitack crews.
The Type 3 team is anticipated to transition to a Type 2 team soon.
Public access to the Beaver Creek and Sandy Creek areas is still closed. Hunting is also not allowed in the mountains until further notice.
HAVRE, Mont. - A fire estimated to be 8,500 acres large is burning in the Beaver Creek area in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre.
The Eagle Creek Fire is burning on private, Bureau of Land Management, State and Tribal Lands.
According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, ranch improvements, livestock forage, ski hill improvements and tribal resources are at risk.
At this time the Lions Campground and Sandy Creek Campground have been closed.
Only emergency and local traffic are allowed on Beaver Creek Rd. and Upper Bear Paw Lake.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana is reporting their local fire personnel and volunteer fire departments are working the fire along with the Bureau and Land Management and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
No evacuations have been ordered for residents of Rocky Boy as of 12:48 pm Thursday.
