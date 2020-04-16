GREAT FALLS - With hair salons and barbers closed due to the coronavirus pandemic a new online challenge called Coronavirus Haircuts has begun making waves across the internet.
In an attempt to maintain their current styles some people have taken the clippers into their own hands and the results have varied as you can well imagine.
The truth is hair grows faster than you might think on average half an inch per month and give it a couple of months to grow uncut and you could be sporting a new long hair look this spring.
Well for some people it just wasn’t an option as you can see here as these people’s attempts had rather varied results.
Now the at-home DIY doesn’t stop with just haircuts but people have taken up hair coloring as well.
We asked a stylist on whether or not people should wait for the shop doors to reopen and this is what she said.
"When people are in panic mode at the grocery store picking out a box I’d rather them use what I use I mean you can’t botch it up to bad,” said Jennifer Mains, Owner Obadiah Salon.
If you do plan on trying to cut your hair at home remember to keep in mind safety first and to use the proper equipment.
If you are feeling unsure about trying it DIY you can always wait until your preferred hairstylist reopens.
You can find links to tips on at-home haircuts here and here.