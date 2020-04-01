Coronavirus impacting Cascade County District Court

GREAT FALLS- Over the past few weeks, this global pandemic has been slowing down almost everything, including businesses, organizations, special events, and so on. But one process that can’t be slowed down is the judicial one.
Two major changes have been made according to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, the first being jury trials are not being done and the second being all court hearings are being done through video conferencing.
With social distancing being in place, Racki says there’s no way to call a jury pool. Right now all those trials are being continued which is slowing the process down.
As for court hearings, defendants may appear through the camera located in the jail, or they can appear via skype in their attorney's office.
Racki says these changes aren't impacting anyone’s right to due process.
“We’re still respecting everybody's rights,” Racki says. “We’re holding court every day. We’re doing court completely by the skype for business in all the courtrooms. Anyone who wants to appear can appear via skype for business. We're conducting all court hearings via skype.”
Anyone who is currently booked at a detention center waiting for their day in court is now seeing a little bit of change too.
After the governor announced this new directive, all in-person visitation is restricted, early release for some older inmates is being considered, all transfer for inmates between facilities is suspended, and anyone coming into custody will be quarantined for 14 days.
Bullock says it’s important that anyone re-entering the community from any of these facilities follow all health measures that are put in place.