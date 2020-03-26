Last night two more cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed in Cascade County bringing the local total to 5 cases and the state total to over 65 cases.
We know that both people are males one in his fifties and the other in his thirties. But what we don’t know is how they caught the virus.
Montana has seen a growing trend of cases being caused by what is being called community spread.
A person falls into this category if they are unsure where they could have been exposed to the infection but they are positive it wasn’t from travel or people close to them.
In a video posted by the cascade county health department they talked about how statistics on the virus show that when community spread begins to occur the number of infections begins to go up.
“We must do everything we can to limit the number of new cases specifically so we can limit the burden on our first responders and our health care providers Montana hospitals are already preparing for surges. They are making these preparations despite a worldwide medical supply shortage and limited front line equipment for front line stuff,” said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer, and Cascade County Health Department.
The best way the community can come together to fight back against these numbers to stay apart from each other using social distancing and staying home if you do not need to leave your house.
