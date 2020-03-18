GREAT FALLS- As the Coronavirus sweeps through Montana people are now fearing for their health.
Matthew Losey, who is a local citizen, was surprised that when he arrived at the Benefis Walk-In Care he didn't receive the treatment he thought he was going to get.
"My main concern was that I was having difficulty breathing, my chest was hurting, it's still hurting.,” Matthew said. “As I'm talking to you right now I'm like losing breath and I've never had anything like that before, and he goes ‘You may have the Coronavirus but I'm not going to be willing to test you today.’”
According to the Cascade County City-County Health Department, test are still limited, which is part of the reason some people aren't getting tested.
Right now providers are using their best judgment in determining who should be tested for COVID-19.
Although people may not agree with this reasoning, others are understanding about the steps being taken.
Josh Rausch, another local citizen who was refused to be tested, says, "I understand that it's important to keep the available test since there are so few, but the fact that we're going around without a positive in Great Falls and people are probably walking around infected. That's probably not a good thing.
Right now Montana's delegation is reaching out to state and local officials and is closely monitoring this situation, but for some people that doesn't change the way they look at the situation.
“If we're not gonna test to take the necessary precaution to keep the individual away from the general public, especially those that are sick in a waiting room, I think all we're doing is asking for it to spread," Matthew said.
Benefis has responded to the reported testing denial saying they are following the CDC guidelines on screening and testing for COVID-19, screening including a physical exam, health history and potential exposure risks.
Providers may decide to do some testing based on those findings, Benefis says, adding that their testing process may include ruling out all other viral illnesses like influenza.
If those results come back negative, Benefis will send the test out for COVID-19 and it may take up to three days to get results.
Montana continues to follow recent guidance from the CDC regarding COVID-19.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficult breathing, you are asked to call your healthcare provider for medical advice.