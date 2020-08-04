CASCADE CO., Mont. - A Cascade County Detention Center inmate reportedly passed away at Benefis Healthcare Wednesday morning, July 29.
Mitchell Joseph Wright, 40, was found unresponsive at the detention center the night before and then was taken to the hospital, according to a release from the Petroleum County coroner.
Wright was taken to Billings where the State Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy.
The Petroleum County coroner wrote in the release, "In accordance with Montana Code, R. J. (Dick) Brown, Petroleum County Coroner, a civilian coroner, was called in and will assume the duties of Cascade County Coroner for this case and the required inquest."
The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.