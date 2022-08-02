GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On March 19, 2022, Cascade County Sheriff's Deputy, Brandt Olsen, was involved in a shooting that killed 34-year-old Travis Sipes.
Today, August 2, a coroner's inquest was held looking into that shooting.
"A coroners inquest occurs when someone dies in police custody as a result of - I guess state custody - or a result of state action in this case," said Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki.
It's a time where the community to learn more about what happened and make sure there is clarity and transparency with law enforcement investigations involving other peace officers.
Seven jurors listened to detectives from the Great Falls Police Department, forensic pathologists, and even deputy Olsen himself about what happened that day.
"I noticed as he was reaching into the center console, which I could see into, There was a moment where he kind of reached to the side and I had I guess, a weird feeling, is the best way I can describe it. I just got kind of an odd feeling about the situation; so that was the moment I activated my camera," said deputy Olson.
Sipes pulled out an airsoft gun that looked very similar to a handgun.
Detectives with GFPD started doing research on the Sig Sauer Pistol Models (both the real hand gun and the P320 airsoft gun).
On the website, they have instruction/owner manuals for all their fire arms, and GFPD found this warning:
"Quote: Warning, do not brandish or display this CO2 air gun in public. It may be confusing to people and may be a crime. Police and others may think this CO2 air gun is a firearm. Do not use or carry a CO2 air gun in situations where it could be mistaken as a firearm. End quote," read Keith Perkins, a detective with GFPD.
Today was an emotional day for those who took the stand and those in the crowd.
"It was at that moment I saw a flash of my daughter and I knew it was... and that's when I shot through the window and through the seat of him," said deputy Olsen.
After hearing from everyone, the jury had a short deliberation and unanimously agreed that no criminal acts had taken place and that deputy Olsen was justified in his actions.
