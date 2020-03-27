Could cash be carrying COVID-19?

GREAT FALLS- People are doing their best to avoid touching things that may contain the most germs, like cell phones, door handles and keyboards, but what about money?
As of right now, we shouldn't be too worried about money.
When talking with the City-County Health Department, they said the CDC and other scientific organizations have shown that money carries a lot of germs.
The CDC still isn't certain of how long COVID-19 may even live on all surfaces, including cash.
Because there is still so much that the CDC doesn't know, health officials are still advising people to take basic prevention measures when dealing with their money.
“Wash your hands thoroughly after touching any potentially contaminated surfaces, including cash,” advised Anna Attaway, who is the communication & community planner for the Cascade City-County Health Department. “Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth without washing your hands first. Disinfect surfaces that people touch regularly-if you're a business, that includes things like cash registers or tablets, and if you’re a customer, that includes your debit or credit card.”
As stated by the Cascade City-County Health Department, it is not only important to protect the health of yourself, but also others.
Lastly, the CCHD is advising to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and if you feel sick, it's best to stay home.