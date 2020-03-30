Could ozone generators kill off the Coronavirus?

GREAT FALLS- One company right here in Great Falls says they've got the secret cleaning strategy when it comes to making sure the buildings are germ-free.
Pro Kleen Services' has been using ozone generators for years now. What's so special about these generators is that they not only clean hidden surfaces, but they also can clean the air.
Because the ozone is such a powerful oxidant, it can destroy micro-organisms.
So far the generator has been proven to be effective in killing off SARS, and right now it's being tested to see if it can kill of the coronavirus.
David Knudson, who is the owner of Pro Kleen Services, says if this can be proven it can change the game.
Knudson says, “I mean it would be huge because it would be like you say it’s an oxidizer, and what it would go through is actually a gas. It would be mind-boggling how useful it would be. I think it would be the best thing ever if proven.”
These generators are specifically made for large spaces such as offices, restaurants, businesses, and even homes. Because this ozone is such a powerful gas it should be monitored by a professional to ensure correct levels and safety.