HAVRE- Modified guidelines and schedules for the 2020-21 NAIA Frontier Conference season were agreed on by the council according to a release from Montana State University-Northern Chancellor, Greg Kegel.
The annual NAIA Frontier Conference Council of Presidents met virtually this week, and Kegel says the council agreed on the modified guidelines and schedules for the 2020-21 NAIA Frontier Conference season, with the understanding that the decisions may change in response to federal, state and or county directives.
The full release from MSU-Northern Chancellor Greg Kegel:
Fall Sports Schedule Approved
This week, I had the honor of hosting (virtually) the annual NAIA Frontier Conference Council of Presidents planning meeting. This organization consists of all of the presidents and chancellors from the colleges and universities in the Frontier Conference, which I have served as president for the past two years. This is an excellent group of leaders, and I appreciated having the opportunity to discuss the challenges we are all facing and work together to make decisions that prioritize the safety of all of our communities, Institutions, and student athletes. We engaged in lively discussion, and I am proud to say that we are moving forward together.
The council has agreed on modified guidelines and schedules for the 2020-21 NAIA Frontier Conference season, with the understanding that these decisions may change in response to federal, state, and/or county directives.
Please see the link to our fall schedule below.
Football practice and game schedules will take place within the following guidelines:
· Fall practice shall begin no earlier than 23-days prior to the week one schedule date (August 5).
· The total football season, excluding playoff games, shall take place during a 24-week period of time, as mandated by NAIA rules.
· Spring football drills must occur as part of the 24-week period. Up to 16 days of practice can be with full gear and pads. As long as the days occur within the 24-week rule, more than 16 days of practice can occur but they must be “non-padded” with conditioning and instruction only.
· No prospective student athlete may participate in spring practice.
The council’s collaborative approach to sharing ideas and experiences has made it possible for us to move forward with a fall athletic season in these uncertain times. I believe the guidelines we have put in place for this next year will help our student athletes to be safe and our season to be competitive. Go Lights!
Stay safe,
Greg Kegel,
Chancellor, MSU-Northern