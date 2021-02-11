GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While Montana’s mask mandate will expire under Governor Gianforte’s incoming directive, a number of public health departments say they’re keeping the current measures in place for their own communities.
The City of Whitefish, along with Missoula, Gallatin, Lewis & Clark, Butte Silver Bow and Yellowstone counties all say they are keeping mask mandates in place. Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton he says it's all about keeping everyone safe.
“I really my heart of hearts do not believe that any of us should feel that the only reason that we wear a mask, keep our distance, sanitize surfaces, stay home when we’re sick, wash our hands is not because the governor or I as the health officer tell you to do it,” said Felton. “We should do it because we care about the people around us, our families, our friends, our co-workers, our businesses, our schools, to take the measures and keep our communities safe.”
In sharing their thoughts around Gianforte’s announcement, businesses in Great Falls say they consider the governor’s decision a positive move, even as they continue their health measures.
Under former Governor Bullock’s mandate last year, Lets Play Games & Toys Owner Lee Wiegand says wearing masks kept his store up and running. “If masks aren’t being used in my business, somebody could complain and I could potentially lose my business license,” said Wiegand.
He’s still following county guidelines around social distancing, but depending on how the Cascade City County Health Department (CCHD) moves from here, the end of the mask mandate could help Wiegand’s shop.
“I won’t have to hassle people over wearing masks anymore… You know I’ll save money on masks I guess, because we have disposable masks here that we offer people if they don’t have one,” he said.
The public health department does not have a local order in Cascade County, but has been following the Governors directives instead.
In an email to MRN, CCHD Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner sent this statement below:
“As it stands right now, there is no local mask mandate. Our local order on January 20, 2021, states that we will follow the Governor’s Directive regarding masks. We do not yet know the exact provisions in the Governor’s next directive, nor when it will become effective. However, the Board of Health is planning to convene a special meeting early next week, so there is the possibility of a local order going into place. It is absolutely my recommendation that everyone continue wearing masks, no matter what Directives/Orders are in place. Additionally, businesses, schools, and other agencies do have the ability to implement their own policies regarding face coverings should they wish to do so.”
Other thoughts on the change come from the Bass Cleff School of Music & Fine Arts, with Owner Tim Bass saying it supports people’s rights to choose. However they decide, he asks people to consider others as well in their day-to-day lives.
“I think we should still be mindful of our vulnerable, our elderly and those who are immunocompromised,” said Bass.
While the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce calls Gianforte’s announcement a step in the right direction, they also say we’re not out of the woods yet.
“We still need to be cautious, you still need to mask up if you’re at risk or if you feel uncomfortable,” said GFACC President and CEO Shane Etzwiler.
Gianforte will issue the directive Friday morning, effectively ending the state mask mandate.