Governor Bullock made a big announcement about the upcoming presidential election process during a press conference yesterday. Now, he says it’s up to individual counties to decide their ballot collection plans for the Fall. Everyone must choose whether to move ahead with the mail-in process or not.
"Every county in the state has to go through the same process where the Commissioners have to approve,” said Rina Moore, the Elections Administrator for Cascade County.
Moore says the primary election was conducted through mail and it was a success; proving to be an easy and safe option for voters.
"The best way to approach this is to try to keep as many people away from our facility as possible."
She explains how the mail-in process is nothing new, "It is exactly the same as every school election and every municipal election that we've run since 2007. I will petition the Commission to run the election by mail. Once that's approved then we would be able to move forward."
If commissioners approve of this mail-in ballot for the Presidential race, there are still plenty of options for voters.
"Just because it's a mail ballot election doesn’t mean you need to mail the ballot back. That just simply means that we would mail a ballot to all of the actively registered voters in our county. 82% of our voters in Cascade County already vote through the absentee process."
Main election offices will be open on November 3rd so you can drop off your ballot. Rural polling drop off locations will also be staffed with judges day -with limited employees at each location to reduce risk. You will be able to drop ballots off at: the Belt Senior Center, Fort Shaw Senior Center in Sun River, Wentworth Hall in Cascade, the Vaughn Fire station, the main Elections Office in Great Falls, or you can drop everything off at Exhibition Hall at the Rodeo Grounds.
"If the Commissioners would approve a mail ballot election, would be mailed a ballot on October 8th and then they have clearance until November 3rd to get it back to us. That doesn't mean they have to put it in the mail because our office is open from 7-5 everyday, they can bring their ballot back here and drop it off, they can hand it to us in person, they can show up over at Exhibition hall on election day with their ballot, they can sit at a table and vote if they're more comfortable doing it that way and then hand it to us as soon as they're done."
Moore plans to hold a Special County Commissioner’s meeting next week for a vote in Cascade County. If things go through, she will send finalized plans to the Secretary of State’s Office before moving forward.
We also reached out to elections offices in Missoula and Yellowstone counties to find out their exact plans. So far they have not responded.