County Commissioners conclude interview process for District 3 position

GREAT FALLS - Cascade County Commissioners conclude their interview process for a new District 3 Commissioner.
Next, Commissioner Joe Briggs and Commissioner Jim Larson will set up a public meeting to either pick one of the candidates for the position or continue looking at more options.
Three candidates were selected by the Democratic Central Committee, and Briggs says they're focused on candidate's characteristics and what skills they bring to the job.
"We’re looking for somebody that can jump in and be a partner with us because everything we do requires commissioners to agree. We're looking for a combination of those things, what kind of experience they have, the personality, the person that will blend in and work well with us as a team, and hopefully getting some attributes that we don't already have. Some new skills on the commission team," says Briggs.
The three original candidates were Don Ryan, Casey Shreiner, and Helena Lovick. After Shreiner and Lovick withdrew, Amy Rapp and Vanessa Hayden were selected to fill in.
If one of the three candidates are elected next week normal operations may continue shortly after.
If neither of the candidates is selected, Briggs says the process becomes even longer.
"The Democratic Central Committee would then take the process back over and they would have the option of re-advertising. The timeline would be dependent on the process they use to provide us with the additional names if we go there."
Right now there is no exact date but, Briggs and Larson are expecting to have the public meeting next week.