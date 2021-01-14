County Commissioners look to fill District 3 position following Weber's retirement

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Commissioners look to fill the District 3 position after Commissioner Jane Weber announced her retirement.
After receiving 3 candidates for the vacant position, Commissioner Jim Larson said they could be looking to hold interviews within the next two weeks.
Commissioner Weber announced her last day will be Jan. 22. Commissioner Larson said they're hoping to begin interviews by Jan. 25.
Although the interview process will begin this month, Larson said it could be a while before they fill the position.
“If we decided we didn't want any of those three we can as for the Central Committee for three more. So, it could take us a little longer depending on how that first round goes," Larson said.
Weber said there are concerns about not having the position filled in time, but Larson assured that if it does take long, it won't cause any hindrance.
"There are times where we're all three not here anyway for commission meetings. It takes two of us to have a quorum, so as long as two of us are here we can hold a meeting and conduct business," Larson said.
The three candidates up for the position are Casey Shreiner, Don Ryan and Helena Lovick.
Commissioners Joe Briggs and Jim Larson will make the final decision.