GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District (GFPS) and Cascade County Commissioners have been partnering together to bring education to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) for years, and this week, they revamped what that partnership looks like.
In the past, there have been two teachers employed at the JDC, a district employee and a county employee. But after looking at the contract and the pros and cons, commissioners tell Montana Right Now both will be school district employees moving forward.
While this doesn't seem like a big change, it actually makes a world of difference for the teachers.
When they were employed by the county, teachers weren't able to access the tenure track to move up in pay over the years.
They also didn't have access to all of the materials from GFPS.
By making both employees GFPS employees, they get access to all the materials and pay increases.
"It's going to benefit our educators, but more than that it's going to benefit the students that are there. Because the teachers will have access to the materials they need to move forward at all times and we'll have education available year-round for those kids," said Don Ryan, cascade county commissioner.
Ryan says these education programs don't just look at the kids' ages and place them into the related grade, they are meeting them where they're at in their education so if/when they go back to school they are ready to move forward with their class.
According to commissioners, the annual cost will be up to $70,000 for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and they will pay GFPS who is employing the educators.
