GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Monitor for the June 6 library election in Great Falls has been appointed.
On May 10, the Great Falls Public Library filed suit, seeking a Monitor for the Library Mill Levy Special Election coming up on June 6 in hopes of avoiding errors identified in the Great Falls school district election.
A Court granted the Library’s motion and appointed Lynn DeRoche for the election.
According to the order, the Monitor will have direct and unfettered access to all operations of the Elections Office.
For any work done by the Elections Office related to the Library election outside of normal business hours, the Monitor will have to be notified arrange for access
The Monitor will report to the Court regarding the administration of the Library election.
Under the order, Cascade County Election Administrator Sandra Merchant must cooperate with DeRoche and provide access and information on request.
You can read the full order here.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Wednesday, the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees filed suit seeking the appointment of a Monitor for the Library Mill Levy Special Election on June 6.
The library says the suit asks a district court judge to appoint the Monitor to assist the Election Administrator and help avoid errors identified in the recent Great Falls school district election.
“We want the Election Administrator to succeed. Unfortunately, continuing errors in the election process have forced us into this position,” said Raph Graybill, legal counsel for the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees. “Our only objective is to ensure a fair, valid election under Montana law.”
This comes after the Election Administrator reportedly refused to voluntarily appointment of a Monitor.
You can read the Emergency Petition for Injunctive Relief petitioned by the board of trustees against Sandra Merchant here.
Article originally published May 11, 2023.
