The Coronavirus outbreak has a lot of expectant mothers around the world worried and asking a lot of questions.
So Rayn Ginnaty, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer and Hospital Chief Operating Officer at Benefis Health System, shares more on how this pandemic is impacting the Labor and Delivery Unit.
First things first: Ginnaty says pregnant mothers should stay calm, and follow all the guidelines the CDC has been recommending up to this point.
"Staying at home, practicing social distancing, or seeing a provider for screening."
Because Coronavirus is so new, the CDC really doesn't know much about how it could impact pregnant women. In fact, it isn't even clear if your baby is susceptible to the virus if you have it while giving birth.
But regardless of the unknowns, Ginnaty says Benefis is trying to get ahead of the virus by putting in place visitor restrictions and following additional CDC safety procedures.
"While the general hospital is restricting visitation to one healthy visitor per patient, our labor and delivery department is allowing two guests. This is an exciting time for families and pregnant moms, and by limiting visitation, that allows us to keep the risk lower for those individuals coming in to deliver or in our clinics visiting their OB provider."
Ginnaty also says there is no rule in place that would separate the mother and her baby if she is infected with COVID-19.
But in general, as the medical community learns more about this virus, she's asking people to remain flexible.
"I think we've all come to understand that as we follow guidelines they are changing. So if something were to change along the guidelines we have right now, that would be something we would communicate to our community and region."
Those visitor restrictions were put into place March 18th, and right now it is unclear how long they will last.