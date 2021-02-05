Weather Alert

...A STRONG SOUTHWARD MOVING COLD FRONT WILL BRING GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS AND SNOW TO NORTH- CENTRAL MONTANA... A southward advancing cold front will likely reach Great Falls area between 6 and 7 pm, and Lewistown between 7 and 8 pm. Moderate to heavy snow is already developing in these areas ahead of the front. Once the front passes, gusty northerly winds up to 45 mph are expected as temperatures quickly drop into the single digits with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. Roads will quickly become snow covered and slippery. Visibility reductions down to a quarter mile or less are also likely. The snow and winds will likely diminish about an hour after the frontal passage. Anyone traveling through North-central Montana this afternoon and evening should be prepared for deteriorating road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches at lower elevations, and up to 18 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&