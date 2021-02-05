HELENA - Officers, detectives and school resource officers responded Friday after a bomb threat to Helena High School that was called in to the school.
After the call, all students were evacuated and parents were notified.
The Montana Highway Patrol bomb detection K9 and the Helena Police Department bomb detection K9 were used to check the school and surrounding property.
HPd reports nothing was located in or near the building and it was released back to the school district.
At this time detectives are working on the case.
If you have questions about your student, you can contact May Butler at 406-324-2000.
GREAT FALLS- Overcrowding has been a problem at several detention facilities across the state.
Just a year ago, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the county attorney launched a Pre-Trial Safety Assessment Tool. The goal is to help a judge determine the likelihood a suspect would re-offend if they were kept out of jail until their trial.
We spoke with the Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter to see if it's working.
In the beginning stages of the tool, it was working great. That's what Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told us. But ever since the pandemic hit, he said it's hard to evaluate it.
Here is how the tool works - the county attorney assigns the suspect a number on a scale of one to six. One being that person is least likely to offend and they could probably be released while they wait for their court hearings.
"Unfortunately COVID has kind of skewed our numbers because we've had jail overcrowding and then we had a COVID-19 outbreak... I can't equate if judges were not sentencing people to jail because of COVID. If people were getting early releases. Things that were out of our control. I can't calibrate all of those things that were occurring," said Slaughter.
Something else out of his control - active COVID-19 cases inside the detention center.
"One of the issues we have is a quarantine pod. So, we have an entire pod dedicated to quarantine. So, it's going to skew our overcrowding numbers, it's just going to basically mess up the whole thing... Hopefully, we'll be able to roll out more pre-trial here soon. But the COVID-19 issue has definitely changed the way pre-trial is going to work," said Slaughter.
As of Feb. 5, Cascade County Detention Center is overcrowded by 72 inmates. Regardless, the sheriff says they will continue to arrest and put people in jail. Saying even though the pandemic stopped a lot of things, it didn't stop crime.