BROWNING- By order of the COVID-19 Compliance Task Force, two businesses in Browning have been closed.
The Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook says the decision was made as a safety precaution for staff, customers and the general public.
Certain criteria must be met before the businesses can reopen to the public.
The businesses must complete store sanitation, every employee must be tested for COVID-19, with results reported negative and the business must abide by ordinance 121, including mask and social distancing mandates.
Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command did not release the names of the businesses.