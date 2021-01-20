GREAT FALLS- Data shows that alcohol sales have increased during the pandemic, and one study shows Montanans have missed bars over gyms in 2020.
Health officials tell us boredom, stress, political unrest, and fear of COVID-19 could be driving people to drink more.
"People are stressed and anxious. There is not as much to do," said Dr. Deborah Rose, an addiction medicine specialist from Benefis Health System
But how do you know if you're drinking too much?
Dr. Rose says you should look at the safe limit guidelines.
"For women, no more than 2 drinks on one occasion and no more than 7 a week. And for men, no more than 3 on one occasion and no more than 14 in a week," said Dr. Rose.
Even in Montana, she says there has been an increase in binge drinking, and excessive drinking can lead to major health risks.
“It can damage every organ system in your body. We tend to think of alcohol and life function. But it also affects the metabolism, hormones, it causes nerve damage, it has a lot of sugar so it makes management and control of diabetes difficult, it can lead to hypertension that is very very difficult monitor and at worse stages liver failure," said Dr. Rose.
"The medications that are available for treating alcohol use disorder are not fantastic," said Dr. Rose.
One red flag she says is exceeding those limits of consumption because they can lead to passing out, alcohol-related offenses, and more.
"There are plenty of people who go through a difficult time in their life and they probably drink too much and they may never even come to medical attention unless they get arrested," said Dr. Rose.
While some say red wine is good for you, she says drinking grape juice will give you the same vital chemicals.
Drinking can initially remove inhibitions and may suppress negative emotions in the short-term. But over time chronic alcohol use can lead to worsening anxiety and mental health issues.
"Of all the people that doctors tell to stop drinking, probably only 10 percent ever will. It's not a realistic goal for most people... There seems to be convincing evidence that if you can lower consumption from very heavy, not just to heavy, but to moderate, long-term it may have the same beneficial effects on your mental and physical health as being abstinent," said Dr. Rose.
A dangerous statistic she told us is about half of people who successfully take their own lives are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"We have a lot of people admitted at Benefis who come in with the intent of taking their own lives and those are their thoughts, or they may even have tried to. And when they are no longer intoxicated sometimes they don't remember and most of the time they are grateful to be alive," said Dr. Rose.
She says some alternatives to drinking is exercise or movement for a release of physical tension.
Isolation isn't helping, but finding a way to connect and engage with others will also help.
"If you're concerned about your own drinking and you don't know what to do, I would talk. There are plenty of licensed addiction counselors... AA is open to anybody who just has a desire to separate themselves from alcohol use. There are plenty of meetings online and some groups are still meeting in person," said Dr. Rose.
If you're concerned about a loved one, she says to talk to them, but depending on the circumstances it might be good to enlist the help of an addiction counselor to do so.