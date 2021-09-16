THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ISSUING AN AMBER ALERT FOR
DANA LEE JOHNSTON. DANA IS A 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE,
5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 130 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DANA
WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A STRIPED, WHITE SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. DANA
WAS ASSAULTED LAST NIGHT BY TWO UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES BEFORE CHERI
GRANBOIS DRAGGED HER INTO A BLACK, DUAL CAB PICKUP TRUCK WITH A
TOOLBOX IN THE BACK. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION OF DANA JOHNSTON
OR CHERI GRANBOIS, CONTACT THE ROOSEVELT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
AT 406-653-6240 OR CALL 911.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible. Gusts up to 75 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain
Front.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west
central Montana.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trees will be especially susceptible to
damage given most still have foliage. This will increase the
threat of power lines downed that could contribute to new fire
starts and the rapid spread of wildfires, in addition to the
property damage threat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to
the onset of winds.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 115, 117, AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and
Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and
Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest.
* WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new or existing fires may be able to grow and
spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&