Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. ROOSEVELT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS ISSUING AN AMBER ALERT FOR DANA LEE JOHNSTON. DANA IS A 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 130 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DANA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A STRIPED, WHITE SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. DANA WAS ASSAULTED LAST NIGHT BY TWO UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES BEFORE CHERI GRANBOIS DRAGGED HER INTO A BLACK, DUAL CAB PICKUP TRUCK WITH A TOOLBOX IN THE BACK. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION OF DANA JOHNSTON OR CHERI GRANBOIS, CONTACT THE ROOSEVELT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-653-6240 OR CALL 911.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Gusts up to 75 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trees will be especially susceptible to damage given most still have foliage. This will increase the threat of power lines downed that could contribute to new fire starts and the rapid spread of wildfires, in addition to the property damage threat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 115, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fires may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&