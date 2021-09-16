Alluvion Health Drive-thru Testing Site

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, the community of Great Falls is seeing a dramatic increase in those wanting and needing to get testing. 

Montana Right Now spoke with Alluvion Health and they are seeing over 600 tests in their drive-thru clinic; which is over a 1,500% increase from only doing 35 tests a few months ago. 

Alluvion partners with other facilities to do more testing, so they see nearly 1,000 tests daily. 

"It is all hands on deck to make sure we're taking care of the community and the outlying areas as much as we can in relation to COVID. So, you basically have everybody in our organization chipping in when they don't have their regular day job... Whether it be helping put together packets, whether it be printing cards so we can make sure that we get COVID information out to people, if it's informing us of the social media so we can get things out there so folks know what they need and where they need to go," said Casey Schreiner, chief strategic officer for Alluvion. 

Schreiner says results can take up to 72 hours to get back as the machines can only process so many. 

He asks the community continues to remain patient. 

Tags

News For You