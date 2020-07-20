A week ago, an Albertson’s employee tested positive for the coronavirus in Great Falls. A few people reached out to us on Facebook saying the person got a false positive test. We reached out to Albertson’s corporate office this is the response they sent:
“As earlier reported, an associate notified us of a positive test result. We have learned that it was a false positive and the associate has since tested negative. During this time, we continued to follow the guidance of medical professionals and the CDC and put cleaning and quarantine protocols in place for the impacted associate and any who had been deemed to have had close contact. We have also notified all impacted parties.”
We started digging into how accurate COVID-19 tests are.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, researchers found testing people too early in the course of infection is likely to result in a false negative test, even though they may eventually test positive for the virus.
Penn Medicine says since COVID-19 tests are new, knowing the accuracy is challenging.
Accuracy and predictive values of testing have not been evaluated, and the accuracy of testing depends on which test is used, the type of specimen tested, how it was collected and the duration of illness.
Cascade City County Health Officer, Trisha Gardner agrees.
“Every manufacture is slightly different. So, their accuracy readings are going to be slightly different.” Said Garner
There are two different types of coronavirus tests – diagnostic tests and antibody tests. A diagnostic test can show if you have an active coronavirus infection. Currently there are two types of diagnostic tests which detect the virus - molecular tests and antigen tests.
An antibody test looks for antibodies that are made by your immune system in response to a threat, such as a specific virus.
According to the Mayo Clinic, COVID-19 antibody testing could lead to false-positive or false-negative test results.
The Mayo Clinic is saying many different manufacturers rushed to put antibody tests on the market with little oversight. Now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posts data online about the performance of certain antibody tests.
“The biggest thing is we do use the PCR testing. It’s kind of the gold standard that we use. And it’s highly accurate tests.” Said Gardner
We reached out to the public information officer at the department of health and human services, Jon Ebelt, and this is the statement he sent:
“The DPHHS State Public Health Laboratory is using only PCR tests that have received an emergency use authorization through the FDA. PCR testing for COVID-19 is the gold standard and highly accurate.
Generally, retesting of individuals is on a case-by-case basis after the test results and the patients’ circumstances are analyzed by health officials. It can happen on both negative or positive tests, but when re-testing occurs, it’s under special circumstances such as at the request of a medical provider or when new information is learned through the course of an investigation.
The quality of the sample, collection, and handling is also very important. State and local officials are trained to conduct this work. However, cross contamination can happen, and that can also cause a retest to occur if that is suspected.”
“There have been a few false positives, but very few throughout the state.” Said Gardner
Adding if you do feel sick, quarantine yourself until you are symptom free for at least 72 hours.