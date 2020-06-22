GREAT FALLS - Testing is the hot topic across the nation Monday, after President Trump said we should slow Coronavirus testing down at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend.
“When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down, please!’”
The comments come on the heels of one of the highest increases in positive cases across the U.S. and across the world, according to U.S.A Today. The president has since come back saying he was 'joking' when he made the remarks in Tulsa.
However, the same plans for tackling the virus in Montana remain the same. According to health officials statewide, Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Steve Daines, continued testing is the best plan forward, despite the president’s remarks.
In the last seven days nearly 130 new cases have popped up in Montana, as it joins 11 other states with increases in COVID-19 cases. This comes as Gov. Bullock continues to push for 60,000 tests a month.
“It’s evident that the virus is still here with us,” said Marissa Perry, who works as the governor’s office’s communications director. “Enhanced testing is an important tool in helping us find new cases early so that we’re able to slow down the spread of the virus in Montana.”
Senator Daines’ office sent Montana Right Now the following statement:
“Senator Daines believes access to COVID-19 testing and the accelerated development and manufacturing of drugs to treat and prevent the Coronavirus are critical to ensure Montana can continue to safely reopen.”
Across the state, efforts are being made to expand testing. For example, in Missoula tests are being given for anyone who deals with high-risk environments, like healthcare workers, regardless of whether they show symptoms. The county incident commander says staff are shooting to cover between 1600-1800 tests a week, depending on supplies.
"If we're not testing people, then we could have people out there who have it, and then we're not isolating them, we're not quarantining their close contacts. That would just continue the spread,” said Cindy Farr, with the Missoula City-County Health Department.
In Cascade county, with over 20 confirmed cases so far, health officers say the expansion of testing is giving them insight into how far spread coronavirus could be.
“We are increasing our surveillance testing, and Alluvion in particular is helping out with that effort to do testing in the community in general for asymptomatic individuals and working with long term care facilities and nursing homes,” said Health Officer Trisha Gardner.
“We’re going to continue testing as many people as we can because that continues to give us an idea of what the current picture is in our community,” she said.
In Great Falls, Alluvion Health offers free testing at the West Gate Mall parking lot with no appointments needed.
You can find hours for that testing service, and similar ones below as seen on the state’s official website:
Butte - Silver Bow County
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Butte Plaza Mall
Cascade County - Great Falls
Monday - Friday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Alluvion Health (1807 3rd St. NW)
Saturday - Sunday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Alluvion Health (1807 3rd St. NW)
Lewis and Clark County - Helena
Monday June 22nd 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Pureview Health Center
Mineral County
Tuesday June 23rd 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the parking lot in from of Food Bank, Superior
Tuesday June 23rd 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at the Community Center parking lot, Alberton