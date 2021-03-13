BROWNING, Mont. - Starting the week of March 15, COVID-19 vaccines are being offered by Blackfeet Community Hospital and the Southern Piegan Clinic to any Blackfeet member who would like one.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered to those 18-years-old and older.
According to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command, Both health departments are also working on obtaining Pfizer vaccines for 16 and 17-year-olds.
For any questions or for contact information, you are asked to call Southern Piegan Clinic at (406) 338-3680 or Blackfeet Community Hospital at (406) 338-6304 or (406) 338-6191.