COVID cases drop after GFPS enforces 2-week school closure

GREAT FALLS- Today Great Falls Public Schools reports 45 active COVID-19 cases.
GFPS announced district-wide remote learning in November after reporting over 100 active cases throughout the schools.
In a board meeting today, members say they've seen a huge impact after conducting a district-wide shutdown.
Although the process of juggling in-person and remote learning has gotten a bit easier, Superintendent Tom Moore says they're running into another issue.
“A fill rate for substitutes was at 45 percent. That means out of 100 absences we are only able to fill 45 of those positions”, says Moore.
On November 9th, 88 teachers were out due to COVID, but as of last week’s report, roughly 60 of those teachers are back to work.
Great Falls Public Schools says they anticipate continuing with in-person and remote learning for the rest of the school year.