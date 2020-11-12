Covid cases rise while resources remain limited in Toole County

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT, 18 MONTH OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER LYNETTE AMERICAN HORSE, UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL, NO KNOWN VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA KILLSNIGHT PLEASE CALL NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-477-6288 OR 9 1 1.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. LOCALIZED AREAS OF DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE ICY ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&