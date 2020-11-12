Covid cases rise while resources remain limited in Toole County

GREAT FALLS- Toole County, one of the first COVID hotspots in Montana, continues to see an increase in cases now with limited resources.
Toole County was one of the first counties in the state hit by COVID-19, which meant they were able to take on many resources like helicopter transportation and contact tracing workers. Now those resources are being spread out to multiple counties.
“When those resources started to pull away we didn't notice their effects as dramatically as if they wouldn't have been here”, says Blair Tomsheck, Health Department Director for Toole County.
The county reported its first round of cases in health care centers & retirement living, but in the past months, cases have become widespread.
“We’ve noticed its more community-wide, random cases here and there. We’ve noticed it in larger conjugal living settings and overall settings where people kind of gather like at a school setting.”
As more cases present themselves, Tomsheck says their biggest downfall is transportation.
“Right now, honestly, transportation across the state is one of our major barriers because the larger facility hospitals are full and it's hard to find beds for the appropriate care that is needed for long-term setting in a smaller rural location.”
Other resources are still available to the county but are not part of day-to-day operations.
With only two new cases reported as of this morning, Tomsheck says they could be on pace to see some good recovery numbers.
“We’re set to clear a large number by the weekend, so that's a positive note. People are recovering while staying in their locations of residency and that's what really important right now so that we try and do our part in not overwhelming the health care system.”
Health facilities in the area are still running low on staff and Tomsheck says they are looking to fill those positions as soon as possible.