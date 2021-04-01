GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With state guidelines in mind, public health officers in Cascade County reopened registrations for their COVID-19 vaccine clinics Thursday morning.
With more people than ever now eligible for vaccinations we took a at whether that availability creates more demand across the county.
The Cascade City-County Health Department tells me they still had open slots for getting your shots even after an hour of reopening appointments.
CCHD’s Trisha Gardner says the process has gone smoothly so far as they work on filling over three thousand openings across eight days.
“We aren’t having the same pressures.” Trisha Gardner the Public Health Officer with the Cascade City-County Health Department said. “There’s not the same urgency to it as there was in the beginning of January and February.”
Spots often filled up quickly back then even with waitlists at the time. By comparison, you could still sign up well into the afternoon this time around.
Gardner says she isn’t sure when they’ll fill up entirely.
“Your guess is as good as mine.”
However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s less demand especially as other sites like pharmacies give more vaccination options.
“It’s not just coming from one source any longer,” Gardner said. “It’s coming from a couple of different sources, and that’s eased the pressure off of individual agencies and kind of spread it around more. But the demand for the vaccine is still out there, and there’s still plenty of people that want it.”
That interest will play a role in the coming months on whether or not CCHD continues hosting community clinics with local healthcare providers.
“I think the biggest way [of getting interest] is looking at how quickly the signup slots do fill, how many show up for the vaccine Those are all factors when we’re looking at the demand.”
For now, you can still sign up online as long as you see a green link on their official portal.
Once you sign up, you need a piece of ID like a driver’s license showing you’re 16 or older when heading in for your shot.
CCHD says anyone younger than 18 will need to come to appointments with a parent or legal guardian.